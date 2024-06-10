GHMC forms 534 monsoon emergency teams to address water-logging issues

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed 534 monsoon emergency teams in the city to address people's problems arising due to water-logging, inundation, and traffic snarls during the monsoon season.

As a part of monsoon preparedness, the GHMC has formed special teams that will be pressed into service during downpours to attend to rain-related complaints. The teams comprise static teams, mini-mobile teams, and emergency mobile teams. These static labour teams will be deployed at identified water logging points in the city, and mini-mobile teams and emergency mobile teams will go around the city attending rain-related complaints.

According to GHMC, of the total 534 monsoon emergency teams, 157 are mobile teams, 242 are static teams, 29 teams are on CRMP roads, 30 teams are on DRF, 13 teams of the police department, 41 teams of the electricity department, and 22 teams of water works were formed. Preventive measures were implemented to address departmental challenges without causing inconvenience to citizens.

To prevent waterlogging and ensure effective drainage, GHMC officials have directed the cleaning and maintenance of sewage lines, stormwater drains, and roads throughout the season.

As part of the precautionary measures taken for the rainy season, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened meetings with all relevant departments, including those under municipal and urban development. These departments reviewed and implemented preemptive measures to address the challenges faced by the public. The fire department, waterworks, police department, and electricity department were actively involved in these efforts to prevent problems related to floods, electricity, and transportation in the city.

A senior GHMC officer stated that these teams will be equipped with the necessary tools to pump out water, clear catch pits and clogged drains, and remove uprooted trees and tangled wires. The teams will be equipped with vehicles to move around the area, water pumps to drain out water, crowbars, and other equipment required to execute rain relief works and restore normalcy after intense spells of rain, said an official.

Meanwhile, there are currently 125 water stagnation points across the city, and efforts have been made to gradually reduce water levels. Additionally, 32 water logging points were being addressed urgently to eliminate them by the next monsoon season. GHMC urged people to cooperate and refrain from littering in the nala and took measures to improve drainage systems at water stagnation points during monsoons. Steps were taken to increase water storage capacity and enlarge sumps to facilitate quicker drainage. GHMC engineering officers prioritised funding for projects aimed at addressing water stagnation points.

During the rainfall, IT company staff and employees of other companies and offices took precautions and avoided unnecessary travel. GHMC advised people to venture out only if absolutely necessary. Furthermore, drainage lids were securely closed during the rainy season to prevent problems. In case of emergencies, individuals could contact the call centre established at the GHMC head office for assistance.

The officials, meanwhile, said that the GHMC is committed to ensuring the well-being of citizens and minimising the impact of heavy rainfall by proactively addressing potential challenges and implementing necessary measures to safeguard lives and properties.