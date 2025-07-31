GHMC gets cracking on clean-up push; employees swing into action

Hyderabad: Following the rains, the city’s public health infrastructure is taking center stage. The special sanitation initiative for the monsoon, which commenced on July 29 within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is currently in full operation.

Having already been completed in 30 wards, this special monsoon sanitation program is set to be effectively rolled out across a total of 150 wards by August 8. The city is on track to become a ‘Healthy and Clean Hyderabad’ under the leadership of Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, guided by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.

As part of the initiative, sanitation workers are diligently clearing away solid waste, construction and demolition debris, green waste, excess waste produced by the engineering and urban biodiversity departments, as well as silt deposits that have accumulated from rainfall. These sanitation efforts are conducted daily from 5:30 am to 1:30 pm, following the regular sanitation programs.

Commissioner RV Karnan is closely monitoring the execution of the Monsoon Special Drive and is carrying out surprise inspections each morning.

Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Health Department Officers, SWM Engineers, Circle Managers, and Entomologists are actively engaging at the field level to ensure the effective implementation of this initiative by assessing its progress in LB Nagar, Charminar, Kukatpally, and Khairatabad zones thus far and gathering information about the ongoing field activities.

To prevent breeding of mosquitoes, officials are actively going door to door to promote the necessary precautions. They are handing out specially crafted pamphlets to residents in the city to raise awareness about insect-borne illnesses such as dengue and malaria.

The local authorities are reaching out to the citizens to emphasize the significance of public cooperation for a Healthy Hyderabad. They urge everyone to work together with the sanitation teams and refrain from littering in public areas. They are highlighting that maintaining a clean environment is crucial for preventing disease spread and promoting public health.

On Wednesday, the GHMC initiated special sanitation initiatives in Vittalwadi Colony, located in Himayat Nagar. The Corporator and Deputy Commissioner took an active role in the drive, conducting awareness programs that encouraged public involvement. They successfully cleared away garbage, litter, and silt that had built up due to flooding.

Thanks to this initiative, the sanitation situation, which had become chaotic because of the rains, saw significant improvement. The team went from door to door, informing residents about the necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding, mosquito bites, and dengue. Pamphlets were also distributed to further educate the community.