GHMC, Google join hands to build Gen AI solutions to civic problems

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move to redefine urban governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has partnered with Google to launch a GenAI-based pilot project aimed at solving key civic challenges and improving citizen services across the city.

This initiative is part of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision to transform Hyderabad into Gen AI-enabled city.

A virtual Google Meet was convened on Monday evening to discuss the roadmap for this ambitious project.

The session was attended by MA&UD Secretary Ilambarthi, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, IT Additional Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi and senior representatives from Google. According to the GHMC, this collaboration marks a milestone in GHMC’s digital transformation journey. Once tested successfully, these AI tools will be scaled city-wide, enabling Hyderabad to serve as a national model for smart, tech-powered urban living.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan highlighted that this partnership with Google is not just a tech experiment but a step toward building a smarter, healthier, and more efficient Hyderabad for all citizens.

The GenAI (advanced AI) pilot will explore futuristic, tech-driven solutions to common urban issues and focus on creating a responsive and intelligent city administration.

Key areas under Google’s AI focus include - AI-Enabled Government and Citizen Services, GenAI-Powered Search Bar for Government Websites, Conversational Chatbots and AI Search Tools for Government Employees, AI-Based Citizen Enquiry Classification System, Blockchain-Enabled Verifiable Credentials for G2C Services, AI-Based Tender Evaluation System, Smart Parking Management Using AI, AI for Solid Waste Management Optimization, Automated Form Filling for Public Applications, Real-Time Tracking of Public Buses via Google Maps, AI-Driven Road Safety and Traffic Models, Google Cloud APIs for FHIR-Compliant Health Records, Citywide Health Analytics Platform, AI for Vector-Borne Disease Detection & Prevention, AI Monitoring of Lake Dumping and C&D Waste and ‘Many’ – An AI Assistant for ASHA workers.