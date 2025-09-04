Live
- GST overhaul to directly benefit Indian automotive sector: Industry players
- GST reforms set stage for sustained consumption, stronger equity market trajectory
- Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh added to UAE’s squad for Asia Cup
- Coinbase Leverages AI to Write 40% of Its Code, CEO Emphasizes Responsible Use
- SC declines to release Kashmiri separatist leader on interim bail in terror funding case
- AP Cabinet Announces Universal Health Policy and New Medical Colleges
- Netflix Expands ‘Moments’ Feature, Letting Users Share Any Scene
- Fruit Juice vs Coconut Water: Which One Supports Weight Loss Better?
- GHMC Launches Pilot Project to Clean Stormwater Drains Using Robots
- KC Valley Phase II to be Completed by December: CM Siddaramaiah
GHMC Launches Pilot Project to Clean Stormwater Drains Using Robots
Highlights
GHMC Circle-12 has started a pilot project using robots with CCTV cameras to clean stormwater drains. The aim is to stop waterlogging and improve drainage during rains, with plans to expand citywide.
GHMC Circle-12 has started a new pilot project to clean stormwater drains at busy road crossings.
They are using robots with CCTV cameras to find blockages and remove dirt. This will help stop waterlogging and make drainage better during rains.
Workers are following safety rules while the robots work.
If the project works well, GHMC will use it in all circles in the city. People hope this will keep the streets dry and safe during the rainy season.
Next Story