GHMC Launches Pilot Project to Clean Stormwater Drains Using Robots

Highlights

GHMC Circle-12 has started a pilot project using robots with CCTV cameras to clean stormwater drains. The aim is to stop waterlogging and improve drainage during rains, with plans to expand citywide.

GHMC Circle-12 has started a new pilot project to clean stormwater drains at busy road crossings.

They are using robots with CCTV cameras to find blockages and remove dirt. This will help stop waterlogging and make drainage better during rains.

Workers are following safety rules while the robots work.

If the project works well, GHMC will use it in all circles in the city. People hope this will keep the streets dry and safe during the rainy season.

