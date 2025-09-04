GHMC Launches Pilot Project to Clean Stormwater Drains Using Robots

GHMC Circle-12 has started a new pilot project to clean stormwater drains at busy road crossings.

They are using robots with CCTV cameras to find blockages and remove dirt. This will help stop waterlogging and make drainage better during rains.

Workers are following safety rules while the robots work.

If the project works well, GHMC will use it in all circles in the city. People hope this will keep the streets dry and safe during the rainy season.