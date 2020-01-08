GHMC officials inspect garbage segregation

Ramachandrapuram: GHMC Deputy Commissioner Balayya on Tuesday inspected segregation of garbage into wet and dry wastes at the Sunday Market Area of Srinivasnagar Colony, in Division-112, as part of the Swachh Survekshan programme.

He observed how the dry and wet garbage was being separated in Swachh autos and sought information from the drivers how it was being converted into manure. Corporator Thota Anjayya urged the DC to provide separate containers for segregating garbage.