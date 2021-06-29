GHMC okays 6,841.87 crore budget 

Hyderabad: In a first, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) passed the annual budget of Rs 6841.87 crore in its virtual meeting on Tuesday.

A total of 156 members of the council attended the meeting in a Cisco Webex platform. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh kumar and other officials were present.

Allocations were unanimously approved after he Mayor placed the budget before the general body. The budget was divided into two parts—the GHMC allocation was Rs 5,600 crore and the sum set apart for 2 BHK houses Rs 1241.87 crore.

There was an Increase of Rs 220 crore only the GHMC budget for the financial year 2021-22, as against Rs.5,380 crore of the previous year.

As per the approved estimates, the revenue is Rs 3,571 crore. The capital receipt sum is up to Rs.983.04 crore. A revenue of Rs 1,850 crore will be generated through property tax.

In the GHMC budget for this financial year the revenue expenditure is Rs 2,414 crore. The capital expenditure is Rs 3,186 crore. The Housing Corporation will provide an income of Rs 1,241.87 crore.

In the financial year 2020-21, as per the rupee term loan 1, Rs 654.07 crore has been allotted for the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Rs 621.18 crore for the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) Rs 621.18 crore, as per rupee term loan 2.

As the meeting was held virtually, most corporators didn't get enough time to speak on various issues and share their views

Most corporators posed questions on sanitation which did not evoke proper answers.

D Rajshekar Reddy (Cong), who was elected from Lingojiguda ward in the recent by-election, took oath. He was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy.