GHMC powers ahead with energy conservation

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced its full support to the National Energy Conservation Movement, aimed at delivering long-term benefits to both citizens and society at large.

One of the largest municipal corporations in the world, GHMC with over a crore population, which is likely to touch 1.12 crore soon, plays a critical role in civic administration, urban planning, sanitation and road infrastructure. As part of its sustainable development agenda, the Corporation has accorded top priority to Energy Efficiency (EE) and Energy Conservation (EC) to improve living standards, ensure sustainable economic growth and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With support from the Union Government through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint Venture of Central Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power, GHMC has successfully retrofitted approximately 5.53 lakh energy-efficient LED street lights across the city.

This initiative stands as one of India’s largest LED street lighting projects among metropolitan cities, implemented under the Centre’s flagship Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, GHMC would now further strengthen the Hyderabad street lighting program by adopting global technologies and international service standards. An exclusive action plan is currently being prepared in consultation with national energy efficiency experts.

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Week (December 14–20), GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the role of energy efficiency in Hyderabad’s climate action strategy.

The report was prepared by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Media Adviser A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, in collaboration with EESL and the State Designated Agency TSREDCO, Government of Telangana.

The Commissioner observed that energy efficiency alone contributes over 40 per cent towards addressing climate change, making it a global necessity. He underlined that unchecked human activity has resulted in air, water and soil pollution, adversely affecting wildlife, human health and sustainable development. Emphasizing social responsibility, he stated that GHMC is intensifying public awareness initiatives not only on energy efficiency and conservation, but also on urban cleanliness, waste management and environmental protection.