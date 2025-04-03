GHMC-Rajendranagar fetches Rs 53.3 cr revenue from property tax

Rangareddy: The GHMC-Rajendranagar staff got yet another chance to smile this year with a record Rs 53.3-crore collection of property tax so far for 2024-25. Last year it was Rs 51 crore.

The civic body, based in the southern part of city, registered a boatload of revenue collection of Rs 3.44 crore in a single day last month, helping the staff to keep smiling.

“As against the target of 54.3 crore fixed for the fiscal year 2024-25, the GHMC-Rajendranagar secured revenue of Rs 53.3 crore as property tax. It calculates to 98 per cent collection so far. The civic body reached closer to the target only through a collection drive involving 48,022 encumbrances registered in the circle that include both residential and commercial establishments,” informed K Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner.

“There was a collection of Rs 51 crore from 47,528 encumbrances last year. This time we managed to break the earlier record by getting revenue of Rs 53.3 crore even before reaching a fixed target. The moment of joy was when we were able to collect Rs 3.44 crore of tax in a single day last week,” said the elated official.

Attributing the record collection to cooperation extended by taxpayers and dedicated team of the Rajendranagar circle, he said, “Timely remittance by the taxpayers will help the civic body continue measures, like laying roads and storm water drains, besides upkeep of parks, streetlighting and maintenance of sanitation.”

He said junction improvement and facelifting of bridges through wall paintings are exceptional measures being taken up through funds being collected from taxpayers.

“The ‘early bird scheme’ facilitating a five percent rebate is in vogue. We will keep the drive on until the last ray of hope is fulfilled. We are hopeful to hit the bull’s eye again this year,” maintained Ravi Kumar.