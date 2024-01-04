GHMC sets up four more counters for Praja Palana

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sets up four more counters of the ‘Praja Palana’ programme at Shaikpet in Jubilee Hills constituency.

After witnessing the huge rush at various centres in Shaikpet, on the representation of colony members, the GHMC set up four counters at the Colony Park in Surya Nagar Colony in the Shaikpet division.

A member of Jubilee Hills Forum, Asif Hussain Sohail said, as many as 40 colonies in Shaikpet have been facing difficulties in applying in Praja Palana. “A representation has been given on Tuesday to the Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, District Collector, and GHMC zonal commissioner and demanded for counters in the colony, on January 2 the GHMC set up four counters,” he added. In the last two days, over 1,500 applications were received.