GHMC swings into action, halts illegal construction in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Residents' Welfare Association of Sriniketan Colony wrote a letter to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar requesting him to desist upcoming hospital functioning from an illegal building in the midst of residential area. Moreover the hospital lacks several basic facilities, the letter stated. The residents' association's letter mentioned that the building at Banjara Hills doesn't have permission and the owner of the building constructed a cellar which has a septic tank and he pumps the sewerage with a motor into the drainage of the colony resulting in overflow in the colony.

The residents of Sriniketan colony requested the GHMC commissioner to look into this issue and seal the building as the owner of the building has entered into a rental agreement with the hospital. Following the complaint the civic body officials inspected the building and issued a show-cause notice to the owner of the premises. The GHMC officials observed that the construction was illegal and found cellar, ground and 3 floors were unauthorised and also said the owner was converting the residential building into commercial for hospital purpose in residential area without obtaining prior permission from GHMC by violating norms.