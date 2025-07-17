GHMC swings into action; razes illegal structures across Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Town planning department launched a drive against illegal constructions and sealed illegal structures in the Old City on Wednesday. The action has led to mild tension in the area. Heavy police were deployed to prevent any disruptions.

Construction of unauthorized structures is a serious problem that the government is fighting. Illegal structures and encroachments are rising and the Old City has become a hub of illegal constructions.

The Hans India has been taking up the issue of illegal constructions in the Old City. Hans India reported that the unauthorised constructions are mushrooming. According to various resident welfare associations in several localities and colonies the number of unauthorized structures is growing. They say, every other construction in various localities are illegal. Moreover, there are several hundred structures which have G+5 and G+6 floors with basements with the permission of G+2 floors.

In such areas with the construction of illegal floors, several colonies have been affected and are facing civic issues. The colonies face inadequate drinking water and overflowing sewage issues, which is common due to lack of pipelines as per requirement.

As per the GHMC’s Town Planning wing, the teams on Wednesday targeted the unauthorised structures in Misri Gunj, Fateh Darwaza, and surrounding areas. The wing sealed two illegal structures in Misrigunj. The officials have warned that similar actions will be taken such structures across the Old City to curb unlawful constructions.

Meanwhile, the residents of Khilwath area in Circle-9 filed a complaint with the Telangana vigilance department, ACB and GHMC Commissioner against the land grabber for encroaching the 235 sq-yd government land in the area with the collision of officers. The complainant, Mohammed Ahmed, Spokesperson TDP stated in the complaint that the officers in GHMC Circle no 9 are accepting huge bribes from a land grabber. The grabbed government land bearing Municipal No 20-4-368/2C2, situated at Khilwath. “The GHMC Commissioner has already rejected building permission after receiving the Deputy Commissioner, Circle No 9 GHMC report. Despite the Commissioner’s rejection of building permission, the G+1 structure was constructed, and the officers did not demolish illegal structures on the Government Land,” Ahmed stated in his complaint.

Ahmed in a complaint stated that the officers are also misguiding the higher officials and keeping the files pending without any action. These officers also issued double municipal door numbers belonging to government property.”