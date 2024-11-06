GHMC to begin caste census today with over 24K enumerators

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will launch a comprehensive door-to-door caste survey from November 6 across Greater Hyderabad.

According to GHMC, the survey will be conducted in the Greater Hyderabad area as well as in Secunderabad Cantonment area. A total of 28,28,682 households will be surveyed, including Secunderabad Cantonment.

As part of survey arrangements, over 24,000 enumerators are being deployed in the GHMC region. This enumerator includes Self Help Society (SHG) women, GHMC staff, teachers, and other departmental staff. One enumerator will survey every 150 houses, and there will be a supervisor for every 10 enumerators. The enumerators will be paid Rs 10,000, and supervisors will be paid Rs 12,000.

The senior officer at GHMC said that the data entry responsibilities are handled at circle level under Deputy Commissioners. Supervisors are responsible for the complete collection of survey forms and enumerators for correct data entry.

GHMC requests the citizens to participate in the survey and cooperate with the enumerators.