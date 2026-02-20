GHMC to introduce Unique ID, QR code for every building

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is planning to introduce a unique identification number and QR code for every building in the city. Once implemented, each building will have its own code linked with different departments to streamline civic services.

According to GHMC, this will show building construction permissions, floor and flat details, property tax identification numbers, electricity connections, and trade licence information alongside other official records. A senior officer said that building owners will be able to log in to the GHMC website using their unique ID number.

They can apply online for property tax assessment and other civic services related to their house or commercial property. The system will benefit both the government and citizens by bringing more transparency and easier access to information.

Currently, GHMC has only limited building data based on records submitted by owners or field staff. To improve accuracy, officials have decided to prepare a 3D digital map of the city, similar to Google Street View maps that show building height and structure clearly.

The corporation has begun working on creating an integrated database for buildings across the city using the GIS platform. The Municipal Corporation has already prepared a 2D map of the city through a GIS survey and now plans to create a complete 3D map using advanced technology. The tender process has begun, and a company will soon be selected for the project.

The new system will cover buildings under GHMC as well as those in Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal limits. Every building in these three corporations will receive a unique ID and QR code. Officials believe the initiative will help identify buildings not currently in the tax system and improve revenue collection.