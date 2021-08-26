GHMC wings taking up awareness drive in colonies, especially slums

Charminar: Witnessing the increase in dengue and malaria cases, as part of the monsoon special drive the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) health, sanitation, and entomology wings are taking up awareness programmes in colonies, especially slums in the Charminar constituency.

The city has been reeling under severe cases of dengue in this season. To curb this menace, the civic body is educating residents to avert possibility of mosquito-breeding in stagnant waters in their houses or surroundings.

According to the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), 601 dengue cases in the State were reported in July. This month so far, the cases have gone up to 1,000. The Health department admitted that dengue is spreading in the State. Among districts Hyderabad tops with around 500 cases.

As the monsoon increases chances of these diseases, the GHMC has initiated an extensive disease control programme, to check mosquitoes in ponds, reservoirs and lakes in the city by taking up anti-larval spraying and fogging.

Chandu Lal, Assistant engineer said, "An informative and awareness programme for the public on how to prevent infectious diseases is being conducted. Slums in the Charminar area have been identified. Residents have been explained about the awareness measures to prevent infectious diseases, such as malaria and dengue."

Apart from special drives on dengue and malaria, the entomology wing will also be specially focussing on spraying operations. It will concentrate on the Musi catchment areas and open nalas. The team will also focus on spraying activities using drones in lakes and water stagnated areas with the aim to curb mosquito menace, he added.

In an interaction with residents of colonies, the GHMC officers, along with MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, advised the people to regularly clean utensils, kitchen equipment and surroundings. They reminded them that water in pots should be changed regularly. They distributed pamphlets on awareness of seasonal diseases to residents, localities and places where anti-mosquito repellents have been sprayed. Officer of a circle will remain on field to generate awareness among the slum level federation (SLF) members.

The GHMC is taking all precautions for effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding and spread of vector-borne diseases. Officials are addressing public grievances on the mosquito menace.