GHMC’s PTP Initiative evokes good response from tax-payers

Hyderabad: TheGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) successfully conducted its special “Property Tax Parishkaram” (PTP) programme across all circle offices on Sunday, aimed at providing speedy resolutions to property tax-related issues.

Between 10 am and 1 pm, citizens were able to submit applications regarding revision petitions, corrections in tax assessments, recording of payments made through bill collectors, online transfers, RTGS, settlement of arrears, court case resolutions, IGRS matters, and self-assessment discrepancies.

Deputy commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners, valuation officers, and tax inspectors were present to receive and process applications. The initiative witnessed an enthusiastic response from the public, with 285 applications filed in a single day.

Most petitions related to variations in property tax amounts, discrepancies in recorded property area, and mutation requests. Officials assured that all applications will be addressed in accordance with prescribed rules.

The PTP programme will continue on March 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 10 am to 1 pm at all circle offices.

Pay property tax, power city growth: KARNAN

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan urged citizens to pay their property taxes promptly and contribute to the city’s development. He highlighted the government’s One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for FY 2025–26, which offers a 90% waiver on accumulated interest for long-pending arrears. He encouraged property owners to take advantage of this relief measure and clear their dues without delay.