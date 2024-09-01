Ghose Commission gets extension

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose by two months from September one to October 31. The Commission was constituted to conduct a probe into the damage suffered by Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Orders to the effect were issued by Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja on Saturday. The extension of tenure follows seeking of time by the Commission for completing its inquiry. The Commission is already analyzing the affidavits filed by several engineers of the Irrigation department and others on the execution of the barrages – from investigation, planning, designing to construction and maintenance aspects.