Ghose panel set to grill erring irrigation officials

Hyderabad: The Justice Chandra Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram is likely to summon the State irrigation officials and grill them for not providing adequate information regarding the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, which have been damaged due to various reasons.

Sources said the Commission was serious about the irrigation officials for not furnishing details they shared during meetings in affidavits. The Commission reportedly found some missing information in the affidavits, which are being used as testimonies to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, mainly the three barrages.

“The Commission is reviewing the affidavits and sending notices to the officials who failed to mention important information they brought to the attention of Ghose in the recently held meeting,” an official said.

Justice Ghose suspected that some irrigation officials did not disclose some important information about Medigadda.

Important information on the design, estimates, quality of construction, operation, and maintenance of the barrages was required to probe the issue in depth. Discrepancies in the details furnished by the officials would create hurdles for the smooth conduct of the investigation.

Sources said the Commission will not hesitate to take action against the officials who did not cooperate in the investigation.