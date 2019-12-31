Giant tortoise adopted at zoo by Aditya School in Mailardevpally

Rajendranagar: As part of the Animal Adoption Programme on Tuesday, the school management of Aditya Talent School, situated in Mailardevpally, has adopted a Galapagos giant tortoise at the zoo park for one year.

The school management and students handed over a cheque for Rs 30,000 towards adoption of oldest species Galapagos giant tortoise at the zoo to the Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, N Kshitija, during the programme organised to celebrate the new year on the school's premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the curator lauded the efforts of the teachers and felt that the teachers hold important responsibility, as they produce good citizens to serve for the welfare of the entire society. Emphasising on the importance of generating awareness about environment amongst the youngsters, she said that if the children were taught to nurture love towards wild animals and birds, they would stand out to protect the environment and resist attempts of any damage, so that future generations can live in harmony and maintain equilibrium in the environment.

Kshitija said that she was moved by the gesture, as it involved school children. She called upon the students to have books as their best friends. While stressing that students avoid handheld android cell phones and television, she asked them to not to spend more than 30 minutes on them. She said that the students should spend more time in reading informative books or engage in physical activities like playing outdoor games, which she felt would fetch them good friends who would remain so life-long.

Earlier the Curator felicitated students of the schools who were selected for taking part in national-level sports competitions. She also unveiled the new year calendar (2020) and celebrated the occasion by cutting the cake along with students. The programme was attended by Aditya Education Society chairman U Niranjan, high school correspondent S Jayaprakash, director P Suryanarayana, principal Y Krishna Reddy, academy in-charge U Balakrishna and others.