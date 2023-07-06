GoI’s response awaited for SCB merger with GHMC: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the responsibility lies with the central government regarding the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with GHMC. Despite meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, no response has been received, he stated The State government, in collaboration with GHMC, has prioritised SCB by extending benefits such as Rs 5 meal and 20-liter free water scheme.

However, requests for land allocation for the construction of 18.5 km of Skyways and other purposes have been denied by the defence authorities. The State government has promised to provide 500 acres of land in Shamirpet, and efforts to secure 1.5-acre land at Rasoolpura.

According to a recent preliminary report submitted to the defence ministry, approximately 2,600 acres of civilian land, including residential colonies, bazaars, and leased land, would be transferred to GHMC. However, 5,660 acres of defence land would remain with SCB and the Local Military Authority (LMA). Another committee recommended the merger of only 16 civilian bazaars with GHMC, keeping the rest under SCB’s jurisdiction.