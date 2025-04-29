Good news! RoB at Uddamgadda nears completion

Hyderabad: Following considerable delays, the construction of the road over bridge (RoB) at the Uddamgadda railway halt in Shastripuram is almost finished and will soon be accessible to commuters.

According to GHMC officials, they have completed 90 per cent of civic works on the ROB being built near National Highway-44 on the outskirts of Rangareddy. Ramps on both sides have also been finished.

The significant delays were due to the lack of coordination between officials from the GHMC and railways which led to completing the RoB at a railway halt in Shastripuram. Considered one of the most delayed-ever joint ventures of GHMC and railways, the RoB was proposed to overcome perennial traffic issues at Uddamgadda railway halt through upgrading a time-saving passage connecting the NH 44 to Old Kurnool Road and further to the Srisailam Highway.

The project, with an outlay of Rs 71 crore, was mooted in 2017 but was finally grounded in 2021 after several rounds of deliberations among the officials. However, despite eight long years of public suffering, the project will be completed soon. The officials are planning to open it to the public by August 2025.

According to GHMC Superintendent Engineer (project wing) Dattupant, “So far, 90 per cent of the whole 490 metres of work, that includes land acquisition and utility cost amounting Rs 71 crore, awarded to the civic body has been completed. Ramps on both sides were completed and remaining works are in progress and to be completed.”

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had raised the issue of delays in Shastripuram RoB while making his statement in the Lok Sabha about the Railway Amendment Bill, 2024. “In my constituency, the Falaknuma RoB and the Shastripuram RoB will break the Guinness Book of (World) Records,” he added.