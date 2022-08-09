Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan opens photo exhibition on Telugu patriots at SJ Museum

Hyderabad: To make the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' truly a participative people's movement, a week-long photo exhibition on Telugu freedom fighters, as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, was started by Salarjung Museum on Monday. It was inaugurated by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

She said "I am requesting everyone, especially youngsters, to visit the exhibition and get motivated and re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation" She said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign would rekindle the connection with the national flag which is the foundation of our common identity as Indians.

The Governor appealed to people to hoist the national flag atop their houses from August 13 to 15, as part of the campaign, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said "we must celebrate the 75 years of Independence with great pride, honour and happiness. India is the largest democracy in the world, and we must take pride in it."

She appreciated the efforts of the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in putting together the exhibition on prominent Telugu freedom fighters and unsung heroes.

"It would be a great enabler in getting the next generation to know the sacrifices made by our forefathers towards the freedom they enjoy today."

S Venkateswar, Director-General, CBC (south zone), Ranjana Dev Sarmah, Additional Director-General, (CBC New Delhi), Dr A Nagender Reddy, director, Salar Jung Museum, Shruti Patil, Director, PIB & CBC, and other dignitaries from CBC were present.