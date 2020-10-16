Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's telemedicine service a hit; takes 21 calls in one hour

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday set an example by attending numerous calls from patients seeking medical advice. The governor and team took 21 calls in one hour.

The Governor patiently answered the calls seeking medical help and advice by many callers during the telemedicine service offered on Thursday evening in the wake of rain and floods situation.

The calls ranging from kidney failure to common cold and symptoms of Covid-19, back pain, infertility and urinary incontinence were patiently answered by the Governor as part of telemedicine service from the Raj Bhavan here. The Governor had announced on Wednesday that she would be taking calls from the public and provide medical advice.

The Governor, besides offering the expert medical advice and suggestions, also tried to motivate them to face the situations boldly and follow the healthy practices as per the doctors suggestions to overcome the ailments. The patients were pleasantly surprised by the Governor's affectionate greetings in Telugu and her assuring words.

Responding to a request for help from one woman whose husband's two kidneys have failed, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the Raj Bhavan officials to follow up the request and coordinate with the government for necessary help.

"I always make it a point to respond to numerous requests from people through emails, petitions and through postings on my social media platforms.

Without wasting any time we forward the letters with a note to the departments concerned so as to do justice to people," she added. During her interaction with the patients and their family members during the telemedicine service, the Governor advised the people not to panic with common cold or mild fever which are common in the rainy season.

"If the symptoms persist and aggravate, better to take the Covid-19 test and get timely medical help. We must maintain physical distance, wear masks and sanitize hands to prevent the Covid-19 spread," she said.

Doctors Dinesh and Naga Mani, who work at the Raj Bhavan Dispensary, assisted the Governor during the telemedicine programme.