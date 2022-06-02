Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend TS Formation Day greetings

Hyderabad : On the eve of completion of 8 years and celebrating 9th Telangana State Formation Day on June 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has extended greetings to the Telangana people. He said that the new State of Telangana has been achieved from the sacrifices and it was built with the same spirit. Telangana continued to progress and stood a role model in the country, he said.

CM KCR said it is proud moment that every Telangana citizen would feel happy for achieving a tremendous growth.

He said that Telangana State has registered qualitative growth in Agriculture, Irrigation, Power, Education, Health etc. The awards and rewards announced by the Union government and other national and international agencies are the testimony to the State development.

The Chief Minister said that the Telangana State achieved unprecedented growth in welfare and development by implementing various schemes within 8 years. The Telangana State is teaching lessons to the country in the growth of industry, infrastructure development, trade and commerce etc registered in the new State, he said.

CM KCR said the State government is delivering people's welfare centric administration with utmost transparency and economic discipline. He said that the government decisions taken with a strong political commitment, its execution with a determination and more than people's support paved away to register big achievements.

Despite the Union government, which is supposed to extend assistance to the new State with special attention, is creating hurdles, CM KCR said and reiterated that the Telangana State will continue to progress towards achieving " Bangaru Telangana" with a resolve.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended her heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day on June 2.

She stated, "Telangana people all over the globe are enthused to celebrate this joyous occasion with happiness and pride. The Formation Day assumes greater significance in view of the supreme sacrifices made by many youths for the cause of a separate Telangana State.

I offer my sincere tribute to the martyrs of the separate Telangana movement. For more than six decades, the struggle to realise separate statehood was unabated. It witnessed the spirited participation of all sections of the people. "The Telangana State movement assumed national and international importance as the six-decade-long mass movement witnessed many milestones and numerous sacrifices made by the students and youths for the cause of a separate State.

I am sure that the protection of Telangana's unique identity and its rightful share of all resources and opportunities are being realised by aspirational and hardworking people, staff, leadership, and policymakers."

"Telangana State, known for its leadership in IT, Pharma, Life Sciences, and Agriculture, will firmly be on its path to witness all-round inclusive development, progress, and prosperity.

Let the indomitable spirit of Telangana continue to grow from strength to strength. Jai Telangana! Jai Hind!," she added.