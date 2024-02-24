Governor Tamilisai emphasises accessibility of fertility treatments for impoverished

Hyderabad: Advanced fertility treatments must reach the underprivileged, said Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. She inaugurated the international conference on ‘Reproductive Health’ and the 34th annual meeting of the Indian Society for the Study of Reproduction and Fertility (ISSRF) 2024 on Friday. The Governor said innovations must be made to make treatments for reproductive health and fertility affordable for everyone.

“My appeal is that irrespective of the innovation and result; it should reach the common public and the impoverished, especially in rural areas.” She pointed out that “some of the reproductive techniques are beneficial and affordable for urban and highly educated people. A couple from the village must be able to avail of these innovative procedures so that infertility is erased in a very subtle and happier manner.”

The Governor, a gynaecologist herself, said, “Fertility problems are bound with the emotions of the family and have to be dealt with subtlety. She said integration is important and lauded the Prime Minister for the integration of Ayush and Allopathy medicines.

“Integrating both of these medicines will bring fruitful results, like yoga, which has resulted in more incidents of normal deliveries these days.”

She also appreciated the efforts of Dr Roya Rozati, organising secretary of ISSRF 2024, for organising the conference on an important theme. MHRI Medical and Research Director and ISSRF 2024 Organising Secretary, Dr Roya Rozati, said, “Scientific papers, orations, protocols, and deliberations on research during the three-day conference will help advance the treatment of fertility medicine. Notable senior scientists, academicians, and delegates from different parts of the country are participating in the conference," she added.

Earlier, the Governor released the ISSRF 2024 souvenir and presented lifetime achievement awards to Professor G P Talwar, Padma Shri, Professor Balram Bharghava, former Senior Deputy Director General, Dr Professor (Col) Pankaj Talwar VSM, and Dr Nandita Palshetkar for their contributions to the field of reproductive medicine.

ISSRF President Professor N K Lohiya, ISSRF Secretary Professor (Dr) R S Sharma, Dr Shantha Kumari, Honorary Treasurer FIGO, Dr Kaiser Jamil, and others were also present.