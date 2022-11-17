Governor Tamilisai emphasises on empowerment of tribals

Hyderabad: Tribal arts and crafts exhibition, cultural performances, and distribution of blankets and Rajshri chicks have marked the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised on the need for sustained efforts to ensure the empowerment of adivasis and tribal people.

She said that it was important to maintain their nutritional and health status, while working for their educational and economic empowerment.

The Governor stated that the Raj Bhavan would intensify its efforts for the tribal population in the State by taking more number of initiatives.

She said that she has adopted six remote tribal habitations in the State and has been taking up different initiatives like providing mobile ambulances, ensuring power supply, improving infrastructure, and promoting self-employment activities.

On the occasion, the Governor paid rich tributes to the legendary Adivasi Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas every year.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, senior officials, and tribal artistes and activists from different parts of the State were present.