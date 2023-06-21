Governor Tamilisai greets people on International Yoga Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended warm greetings to everyone on the ninth edition of the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21.” Yoga, a priceless gift from ancient Indian culture, holds immense significance in promoting mental and physical well-being”, she said.

“I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for his relentless efforts in promoting yoga as a holistic practice. It is an honour that the PM will preside over the global celebration of yoga from the UN headquarters in New York”. Governor said this year's theme, "Yoga for VasudhaivaKutumbakam," reflects our collectfve aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One future."

The observance of International Yoga Day aims to enhance public understanding of the numerous benefits that yoga offers. Yoga not only promotes physical relaxation, but also effectively reduces stress and anxiety. Yoga has been practiced in India for thousands of years, encouraging regular meditation practice for mental clarity and self-awareness, which is essential for thriving in a stress-free environment, she said in a statement.

Additionally, yoga, meditation, and pranayama have helped combat the physical and psychological effects of Covid-19, Tamilisai said, congratulating all institutions organising events to observe the day and urged everyone to practice yoga for personal well-being.