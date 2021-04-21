Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR greet people on Ramanavami

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended greeting to people of the State on the occasion of Sriramanavami on Wednesday.

In a message, she said:"I extend my heartiest wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Sriramanavami festival. May the blessings of Lord Srirama, the 'Maryada Purushotham', help us to successfully fight and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic."

"I appeal to you all to celebrate the festival duly adhering to the Covid-19 preventive measures and with the strict adherence to the Covid-appropriate behaviour", the Governor added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Sriramanavami.

The Ramanavami celebrations, he said in a message, this year were on a low key due to Corona pandemic. He urged devotees of Ram and Seeta to watch the celebrations online to be held at Bhadrachalam amidst the presence of a limited number of priests and officials.

The CM prayed to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita to shower their blessings on people of the State and help them lead comfortable lives with peace, satisfaction, and prosperity.