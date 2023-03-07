Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan feels slighted by govt; takes exception to foul language

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her displeasure over the manner in which the Telangana government had insulted and humiliated her.

Addressing women as part of Women's Day celebrations on Monday at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that it was very disheartening that though the highest constitutional post in the State was held by a woman, she has not been respected. On the other hand, a person who humiliated her was rewarded. "It is very unfortunate," she said.

The Governor said if you cannot respect women, what kind of message is the government sending to the people? She said she had nothing against anyone and was here to serve the people. Tamilisai said that she would continue to stand as the strongest woman bearing all humiliations because all the women stood by her.

The Governor also took strong exception to the use of foul language against her on Facebook and Twitter, and other social media platforms by some people. She appealed for the use of decent language and to stop pricking women. "I am your sister. I want to do good things to the people of Telangana. Whatever activity I take up, it is for Telangana and not personal."

"When a celebration is planned, all should come together and give up differences. This culture has vanished. They don't see affection; they see defection", she remarked.

Tamilisai expressed serious concern over increasing suicides in the State. "We were unable to save medico Dr Preethi who was a knowledgeable student. This is one of the sorrowful examples and bad experiences faced by the State. We should extend help to the last person in society. She said when 'Mahila Darbar' was held at Raj Bhavan, nearly 1,000 women participated and addressed grievances, and helped the needy. "We gave legal service to them and provided jobs and also donated devices of use like laptops. The Raj Bhavan is making efforts to help women, including tribals.

Participating in the meeting, film actress Poonam Kaur said that she was a hardcore 'Telangana Bidda' but she was being segregated from the State in the name of her religion as she belongs to a minority Sikh community. She said she was born and brought up here. She felt women need to be given greater respect irrespective of their religion or faith.