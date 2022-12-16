Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presents engineering degrees to Indian army officers

Hyderabad: The 102nd convocation ceremony was conducted at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Thursday.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, conferred engineering degrees to 36 officers of Degree Engineering Course DE-103 and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-38), in the convocation.

She said the army is one of the strongest pillars of the nation and that every member of the fraternity is looked up to, with great respect and reverence. She exhorted the graduating officers to build on knowledge acquired during their training.

The DG EME Trophy and GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Trophy and Book Prize for the best all-round student officer in the DE-103 and TES 38 courses were awarded to Captain Bishal Paul and Lieutenant KV Karthik respectively. The DG EME Gold Medals for standing first in the overall order of merit were awarded to Captain Anmol Sharma and Lieutenant Mayur V Patil