Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take vaccination jab in tribal village 

Hyderabad: With an objective to promote cent per cent vaccination among tribals in Telangana, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will take her second dose of Covishield vaccine in a tribal habitation in the State. She will take second dose of vaccine at KC Thanda, a tribal habitation in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

The Governor hopes her vaccination in a tribal village would help dispel vaccine hesitancy among tribals. Dr Tamilisai, earlier, called for cent per cent vaccination for all tribals in the State, including those in remote areas. She took her first dose of vaccine at Government Hospital in Puducherry.