Governor wants PSUs to help uplift poor with CSR initiatives

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday called upon the Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) to improve the lives of the underprivileged through their corporate social responsibility and help build a fairer India. He interacted at Raj Bhavan with heads of CPSUs located in Telangana.

Varma described CPSUs as not merely economic entities but as fundamental pillars supporting the nation’s development by driving growth, generating employment, and contributing to a self-reliant India.

He echoed the vision of PM Narendra Modi, who advocates for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, encouraging CPSUs to spearhead initiatives that foster inclusive growth and social development. He stressed the need to create a meaningful impact through perfect coordination towards building a more equitable India. The Governor called upon CPSUs to extend their spirit of service to society, urging them to give back to the communities that have contributed to their success. He highlighted that CSR contributions can significantly improve the lives of the underprivileged and help build a fairer India.

Among the key areas for CSR intervention, he pointed to the remote habitations of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), where support could transform entire communities and help realise the vision of an inclusive nation.

He also underscored the importance of aiding senior citizens, who often face loneliness, health challenges, and limited social support. By directing CSR efforts towards providing essential healthcare services and establishing community centres, CPSUs can ensure that senior citizens live with dignity and comfort.

The Governor highlighted the need to support orphans and children in need of care and protection. He said these young individuals, often deprived of opportunities others enjoy, require a nurturing environment to thrive. Through educational and health initiatives, CPSUs can help secure a brighter future for these children, thereby investing in the nation’s future.

During the meeting, Raj Bhavan presented 11 proposals for CPSUs to consider funding under their CSR initiatives.

The Principal Secretary to the Governor, Burra Venkatesham, delivered a detailed power-point presentation on each proposal and urged CPSUs to support those in need and collaborate to build a better and more equitable society.