Govinda, Govinda...! Animal fat in Balaji laddu raises hackles of citizens

Hyderabad: The recent reports of animal fat being used to prepare Tirupati Laddu, which is known for its unique taste, has raised several questions among citizens and temple authorities in the city. They have urged that the authorities should maintain the quality of prasadam and also take stern action on the violators.

Raj Shekar Reddy, a resident of Bolarum and a businessman, said, “Tirupati Laddu is a sentiment for all of us and adulteration of this prasadam has hurt us deeply. Stern action must be taken against the suppliers and also the quality of the product should be tested at the National Institution of Nutrition.”

“Tirupati Laddu is so divine. Also, whenever anyone goes to Tirupati, there is a huge demand for this laddu from their near and dear ones. The news of animal fat being used to prepare Tirupati Laddu has shocked me. A proper investigation must take place. Also, from the past 15 years, TTD used to procure ghee from a government-run diary, and it will be better if they continue doing so, as the quality will be maintained. Last year when I went to Tirupati, I had felt that the quality of laddu had fallen,” said Sai Teja , an IT employee and a resident of Nizampet.

B T Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “It is very shocking. I have been going to Tirupati regularly over the last 10 years. Earlier, the quality of laddu was good, but it had deteriorated in the last 3-4 years.”

A few senior priests and authorities of prominent temples in the city including Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad, Chilkur Balaji and a few more temple stated that this is a conspiracy and a direct attack on Sanatan Dharma. They felt that full authority must be handed over to temple officials, instead of government being involved in temple affairs.