Govt balm for DPs in Musi buffer zone

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will provide livelihoods to the displaced people (DPs) affected by the demolition drive in the Musi buffer zone through the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). This was announced by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar during a press conference at the Secretariat media point on Friday. He emphasized that the government is not disturbing the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone of Musi but is working to convince residents living along the riverbanks. “An action plan is in place to distribute double-bedroom houses to the affected individuals. Additionally, displaced residents will receive livelihood support through various MEPMA schemes. Instead of living in hazardous conditions, they can move into their own homes as the government is taking all necessary steps,” Prabhakar stated, urging the public not to be swayed by opposition parties.

Minister Prabhakar also targeted K.T. Rama Rao, accusing BRS leaders of promising to construct 10,000 double-bedroom houses while delaying the Metro Rail project in the Old City for political gain. He alleged that KTR had instructed officials to remove encroachments along the Musi and pointed out that BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao had supported the removal of illegal constructions in the city.

Prabhakar further claimed that the BRS government sold the Outer Ring Road for Rs.7,300 crore and questioned whether they had brought any additional water supply beyond the Krishna and Godavari rivers, which he credited to the planning of the Congress government. He mentioned that 31 sewage treatment plants (STPs) were constructed by the previous Congress administration. The minister challenged BRS leaders to discuss the past ten years of governance, asserting that the 141 logging points have remained unchanged since then. He noted that BRS leaders are currently protesting at the GHMC office regarding bills for contractors involved in BRS projects.

Prabhakar reiterated that the government is not disrupting municipalities and corporations but is striving to ensure uniformity between rural, semi-urban, and urban areas. He suggested that BRS leaders meet with him if they are hesitant to approach the Chief Minister regarding development in Hyderabad.