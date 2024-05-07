Govt jr colleges to hold remedial classes

Hyderabad: To increase the pass percentage in the upcoming inter-advanced supplementary exams, the government junior colleges are holding remedial classes.

According to the officials of government junior colleges, remedial classes are for students appearing for the intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations that will commence on May 24.

This time, only 49.13 per cent of the 77,022 second-year students from 410 government junior colleges who appeared for the intermediate public exams passed. The pass percentage in the first-year intermediate in these colleges stood at 38.21 per cent out of 69,653 students who took the exams. Like every year, colleges are asked to hold remedial classes to prepare students appearing for supplementary exams, said a senior officer of a government junior college.