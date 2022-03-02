Govt not bound to have Guv address, as per statute: TRS

Hyderabad: Facing BJP criticism for skipping the Governor's address to the Budget session of the Legislature, two TRS ministers on Tuesday said the government is not bound to have the Governor address, as per the Constitution. They alleged that the BJP leaders were 'saffronising' the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing a press conference here, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Finance Minister T Harish Rao ridiculed the BJP leaders for targeting the government for not having the Governor's address.

Asserting that the BJP leaders were talking without awareness on the Constitution and Assembly proceedings, Reddy said there were many instances when the Assembly sessions started without the Governor's address. Since the Assembly has not been prorogued, there is no Governor's address this time, he said. He pointed out that in 2004 there was no President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

"There is nothing in the Constitution which says the Governor should address. The Governor should address the House in the new session in the new calendar year. During 2021 the eighth session was held. This session is not new, but a continuation of the eighth session. The question of the Governor's address does not arise," said Reddy. Rao accused the BJP of colouring the Raj Bhavan with saffron. He took exception to comments of BJP leaders that they would approach court and questioned whether the Opposition did not know that courts will not interfere in the legislative matters.

He objected to BJP allegations that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had insulted a woman Governor. He alleged that the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insulted Governors. He recalled Modi's dismissal of Gujarat Governor Kamala Beniwal in an insulting manner. Everyone knows how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was insulted by the Governor. "The Central government started the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme, but 80 per cent funds were utilised for advertisements by Modi and 20 per cent on the programme. This is the love the BJP leaders show towards a woman," said Rao. He alleged that the BJP leaders had misused the Constitution to dethrone elected governments in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and in other States.