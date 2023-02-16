Govt ratchets up efforts to shore up revenue collections

Hyderabad: As the current financial year is heading towards end on March 31, the State government has geared up to achieve the revenue targets set in 2022-2023 financial year.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday held a meeting with officials and reviewed the progress achieved in realizing the State's own tax and non-tax revenues. Officials of Commercial Taxes, Excise, Stamps and Registration, Transport, Mining and other departments attended.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to focus on achieving this year's targets. She wanted them to take special measures to boost the tax collections. Santhi Kumari said weekly reviews will be held to ensure that the targets are achieved. The Commercial Taxes, Registration and Excise departments were asked to propose action plans to augment additional revenue.

The government has already realised Rs 91,145 crore in tax revenue collections and Rs 6,996 crore in non-tax revenues totalling Rs 98,141 crores by the end of January this year.

Commissioner & Inspector-General, Registration and Stamps Rahul Bojja, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad, Special Secretary, (finance) Ronald Rose, director, Prohibition & Excise Sarfaraz Ahmed and Commissioner, (transport) Buddha Prakash Jyothi and other officials attended the meeting