Govt ready to resolve issues of cine industry : Bhatti

Hyderabad: Reiterating the government's commitment to resolving issues of the cine industry, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hoped that the artists from Telangana would be able to achieve recognition at the national level in the coming days. During a review meeting of the Gaddar Cine Awards Committee held at the Secretariat, Bhatti, while emphasising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s wish to pass on the message of the government's commitment to the committee members, urged them to organise the upcoming award function in an unique way to highlight the Telangana culture.

Bhatti underlined that Telangana continues to stand for various art forms and everyone expresses their pain and happiness through songs, and Gaddar remained an example of this throughout his life, reflecting the emotions of all. He said that the revolutionary singer has introduced Telangana to the world with his talent.