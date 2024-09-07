Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said on Friday that the government would lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania hospital building within a month or two.



He made the announcement while laying the foundation for new hostel blocks for boys and girls at Osmania Medical College, Koti, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The blocks are being constructed at a cost of Rs 121 crore.

The Health Minister said the government has the credit for sanctioning funds for the new Osmania Hospital. “The hospital is being constructed on 32 acres with state-of-the-art facilities. What the previous government could not do ten years ago, we will do now. Even while there was a case in the court, everyone is appreciating the decision we have taken to construct a new hospital,” he pointed out.

Rajanarasimha said that governments come and go, but what they do for people matters. In another month or two, the foundation for the new building of Osmania Hospital is going to be laid, he said.

The minister said the Osmania Medical College is a brand. “Wherever you go in the country, Osmania means Hyderabad, and Hyderabad means Osmania. There are pending issues for the last 30 years. Congratulations in advance to JUDAs who finally achieved.”

He said the government hospitals should be developed to compete with those in the private sector. A doctor's profession should be service-orientated. Medical staff should work patiently with care. Hope you all work with commitment, the minister remarked. He said the government had taken up transfers to strengthen the system.

Later, the Ministers handed over appointment papers to selected candidates for 282 lab technician posts in the Public Health department. The Health Minister said the 282 technicians were going to settle down in their lives. The notification has already been issued to appoint 1,284 doctors. Congratulations to them; they will also receive appointment papers soon.

“You have a huge responsibility. How a doctor treats patients depends on the report you give. For a hospital to run well, your responsibilities must be properly managed. All of you should carry out responsibilities properly with professional ethics,” he advised.