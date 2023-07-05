Govt spent Rs 1,21,294 crore in nine years under MAUD says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the state government had spent Rs 1,21,294 Crore under the Municipal Administration department during the last nine years with majority of spending in GHMC area.



The Municipal Administration Minister released the annual report of the department on Wednesday. The minister said that while the share of the state government was 91.8 per cent, the contribution by the Centre was Rs 9,934 crore. He said that this was the assistance as per the rightful share of the State and not a single rupee additional was given by the Centre.

The Minister said that the government was taking steps to improve drinking water supply in the city. An intake well has been constructed at Sunkisala and 60 per cent of the works was completed and by next summer these works will get completed. The city will not have problem of shortage of drinking water till 2050, he said.

The minister said that the issue of Metro Rail in Old City was delayed because the L&T has refused to take up the works. The government will be once again talking to the Concessionaire to take up the old city route.

Regarding the status of GO111, Rama Rao said that guidelines are needed to be framed and the chief secretary would be having a meeting on this.