Govt takes steps to ensure Corona JN-1 does not spread

The Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha participated in the video conference chaired by Union Medical and Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandavia. The Health Minister participated from the State Secretariat in a high-level video conference with Mansukh Mandaviya. The Minister disclosed that measures are being taken in a video conference. The Minister directed the officials to take steps which the standard operating practices are followed.

