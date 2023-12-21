Live
Just In
Govt takes steps to ensure Corona JN-1 does not spread
Highlights
Hyderabad : In the wake of the spreading of the new variant of Corona JN-1 in the country, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said that the government was taking measures to ensure the virus does not spread.
The Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha participated in the video conference chaired by Union Medical and Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandavia. The Health Minister participated from the State Secretariat in a high-level video conference with Mansukh Mandaviya. The Minister disclosed that measures are being taken in a video conference. The Minister directed the officials to take steps which the standard operating practices are followed.
