Govt targets over 22 lakh Indiramma housing units in next 5 years

Hyderabad: While emphasising that the State government has given top priority to the Indiramma Housing scheme as part of housing to the poor, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that in the upcoming budget, the scheme will be allocated with maximum funds this time.

During a review meeting along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held at Secretariat, the Minister while referring to how the CM A Revanth Reddy launched the scheme in Bhadrachalam within couple of months after taking charge, underlined that the present Congress government has prioritised the housing for the underprivileged sections of the society. He clarified that the implementation was delayed due to the Election Code for the Lok Sabha elections that came into effect a week later after CM’s initiative.

Minister said that necessary preparations are underway to implement the scheme as polls are over. He informed that a large-scale construction project as part of Indiramma houses has been planned this financial year and corresponding budget allocations are being made.

During the meeting, Bhatti who holds the Finance Ministry emphasised the target of constructing 22.50 lakh Indiramma houses across the state over the next five years. In the first phase, 4,16,500 houses will be constructed, with 3,500 houses per constituency and 33,500 houses under the Reserve Quota.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme was launched to help the poor live with self-respect, and the Minister advised officials to recognise the priority of the State government and work accordingly.

The Minister stressed that the goal should be to build Indiramma houses for every deserving person in the state. He demanded complete information on how many double-bedroom houses have been built in the last ten years under the BRS government, how many beneficiaries have received them, how many are under construction, and the specifics for houses built under the GHMC.

The Deputy CM ordered the officials of the housing department to send officials to other states to conduct a study on the construction of Indiramma houses and give a report to the government soon.