Govt to establish farmers and education commissions soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Farmers Commission and Education Commission would be constituted in the State soon. The Education Commission would formulate policies to strengthen the education system, and the Farmers Commission would make recommendations for the welfare of farmers and tenant farmers.

During the interaction with the representatives of various social organisations and civil society at the Secretariat on Friday, the CM said that four of the Six Guarantees have already been implemented to benefit the needy. The government would hold an all party meeting to discuss the welfare and protection of the rights of tenant farmers.

The CM and representatives shared the idea of bringing a new law for the protection of tenant farmers’ rights. He opined that a wide range of discussions should be held on extending the Rythu Bharosa benefit. The government’s main objective is to extend the benefit to the helpless, and if required, the real beneficiaries should be provided more assistance. Revanth Reddy emphasised the adoption of crop rotation schemes in the State and said that farmers should adopt new methods to cultivate all crops.

The CM reminded that the hurdles created by the previous government were removed and the jobs were already filled. Group I and Mega DSC notifications have already been released. On the lines of the UPSC, the Telangana State Public Service Commission will take up the recruitment process in a transparent manner.