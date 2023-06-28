Grand arrangements for Bonalu festival: Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the State Government was making grand arrangements for the Bonalu festival.

Yadav held a review with officials and local public representatives at the Salarjung Museum on the management and arrangements of the Bonalu festival to be held in the Old City of Hyderabad on July 16.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that all the arrangements were being made under the auspices of the government to organize the Bonalu festival grandly. He said that the government has sanctioned Rs.15 crores to provide financial assistance to various temples. Telangana is the only state that provides financial assistance to private temples. Financial assistance will be distributed to temples in Old City on July 10

