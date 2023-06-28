Live
- Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal at 2nd Elorda Cup
- IIT-B tops in India, 149 globally in QS World University Rankings
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other
- Another accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: KSRTC bus conductor killed
- Group-1 preliminary key and OMR sheets on TSPSC website
- IAF Chief calls for 'evolved approach' to 'fight tomorrow's wars'
- Government Greenlights PM-PRANAM Scheme To Promote Sustainable Fertilizer Usage
- Uber Driver In Delhi Provides Free Snacks, Juices And More To Customers
- Land acquisition: Farmers stage protest in Gurugram; lock HSIIDC, Tehsil offices
- Karnataka announces launch of free rice programme from July 1
Grand arrangements for Bonalu festival: Srinivas Yadav
Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the State Government was making grand arrangements for the Bonalu festival.
Yadav held a review with officials and local public representatives at the Salarjung Museum on the management and arrangements of the Bonalu festival to be held in the Old City of Hyderabad on July 16.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that all the arrangements were being made under the auspices of the government to organize the Bonalu festival grandly. He said that the government has sanctioned Rs.15 crores to provide financial assistance to various temples. Telangana is the only state that provides financial assistance to private temples. Financial assistance will be distributed to temples in Old City on July 10