Grandson of Nizam passes away

Hyderabad: Nawab Shahmat Jah Bahadur, one of the grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam died on Sunday.

He was the son of Nawab Moazzam Jah Bahadur, the second son of the Nizam. Shahmat who was ailing for some time was in his late sixties. His funeral and burial is scheduled to take place after Fajr prayers on Monday, at Masjid-e-Judi in King Koti, where his grandfather is buried.