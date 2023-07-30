  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Grandson of Nizam passes away

Nawab Shahmat Jah Bahadur, one of the grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam died on Sunday
x

Nawab Shahmat Jah Bahadur, one of the grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam died on Sunday

Highlights

Nawab Shahmat Jah Bahadur, one of the grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam died on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Nawab Shahmat Jah Bahadur, one of the grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam died on Sunday.

He was the son of Nawab Moazzam Jah Bahadur, the second son of the Nizam. Shahmat who was ailing for some time was in his late sixties. His funeral and burial is scheduled to take place after Fajr prayers on Monday, at Masjid-e-Judi in King Koti, where his grandfather is buried.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad