Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Head Quarters in grip of Covid panic

Adarsh Nagar : Panic prevailed at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office as the third case was reported within a week.

An employee working in the Sports Wing of Head office tested positive on Thursday and all the employees working in the sports wing located in the third floor were asked not to report for work on Thursday.

The entire floor and the workstations were completely sanitised at the GHMC head office. This week two staffers working in GHMC engineering wing also tested positive.

The security guards at the head office have been instructed to ensure visitors and people do not enter the premises without wearing masks.

