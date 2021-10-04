Green car rally marks Maharaja Agrasen birth anniversary

Hyderabad: To mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, who is considered a symbol of non-violence and peace envoy, the Telangana Agarwal Samaj on Sunday organised an innovative green car rally at Necklace Road.

The rally was based on a "Clean and Green Hyderabad City" theme aiming to preserve the environment and motivate people to participate in making the city green and clean. About 123 cars were decorated by their owners who spread awareness on hygiene, greenery and the environment by setting up creative exhibits with various items and artwork on their car dashboards, top and back to promote greenery.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar Agarwal, president, Telangana Agarwal Samaj, said, "the climate crisis has become a major concern of our time, adding that droughts, wildfires, floods, and extreme heat are making parts of the land uninhabitable. We all welcome the establishment of the Telangana Green Fund by carrying out a tree plantation programme every Sunday in the city by the Agarwal Samaj."

He said aim of the rally was everyone should partner in the fight to preserve the ecological balance of the city.

Anjani Kumar announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh to the State government for 'Haritha Haram'. Ankith Gupta, Ashish Dochania, Naveen Agarwal, Surya Kamal Gupta, Sandesh Agarwal, Rahul Singhal, Riteish Jignani, Rinku Agarwal, Vitheesh Dochania, Pankaj Mittal, Rahul Agarwal participated in the rally.