Green drive picks up in Jalpally Municipality

Jalpally: With the onset of monsoon, Jalpally Municipality officials have begun door to door distribution of saplings in several wards under Haritha Haram programme. Along with Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragati programmes, to take stock of the issues faced by the people.



This year, with a fund support of 10 per cent earmarked for Haritha Haram out of an overall outlay of Rs 25 lakhs, the Jalpally Municipal council has fixed a target of planting 87,700 saplings in all 28 wards this season. After inaugurating the Haritha Haram program Commissioner Jalpally Municipality GP Kumar said, "Trees are a great source to maintain ecological balance and helps in creating an ambient temperature for a safe, secure and protected atmosphere and environmental system. The municipality has raised over 1.35 lakhs saplings in two nurseries to carry out plantation drive. With this they secure 88,000 and 47,200 saplings respectively of different varieties in both the nurseries. We have planned to distribute homestead plants among 5000 household and every household will get five such plants of different variety."

To begin with, the officials have visited ward nos. 8, 9 and 10 on Thursday and distributed saplings among the local residents. The Commissioner while distributing the saplings have urged people to raise the saplings meticulously to help build a safe and secure environment for living a healthy life full of with fresh air and biodiversity.

Besides, the Municipality Officials also took up Palle Pragathi (Village development) and Pattana Pragati (Town Development) programs to record the public grievances before estimating them to solve the issues. Chairman Abdallah Sadi and Commission GP Kumar accompanied by concerned ward councillors have visited these three wards to take stock of the issues related to sanitary, drainage and water supply being faced by the people. During the visit, locals brought voiced the lack of proper roads, sewerage system and even the water supply.

"We are providing 500 saplings to each ward councilor so as to distribute them among the public with door to door campaign. Planting trees improves the quality of the environment thereby helping the humans to breathe fresh air to live a healthy life," said Abdullah Sadi, Chairman Jalpally Municipality. The officials also informed that the Minister for Education P.Sabitha Indra Reddy will visit ward Nos. 18, 19 and 20 on 2nd June to take part in both the program.

Spread over an area of 30 square kilometers with a mixed population of around 80,374 (as per 2011 census), the Jalpally municipality has curved out in the year 2016 by merging four Gram Panchayats such as Jalpally, Pahadi Shareef, Balapur and Kottapet. Together the Jalpally carries around 23,961 families in the Municipality limits divided into different socio-economic groups.