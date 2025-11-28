GRIET hosts prestigious IIC meet

GRIET, Hyderabad, hosted the IIC Regional Meet 2025, bringing together 450 Innovation Ambassadors and 600 students to advance India’s innovation mission.

Recognized as one of only eight institutions nationwide for this event, GRIET showcased its robust ecosystem with IDEA Labs, 3D printing, GISMO board design, and platforms like TEDx and E-Talks.

Leaders from AICTE, MoE, TSCHE, and industry emphasized R&D, entrepreneurship, and youth-driven innovation for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Awards were presented to top students, faculty, and innovative stalls, while sessions highlighted global best practices, prototyping technologies, and the importance of Academic Social Responsibility, fostering a culture of sustained innovation among students and educators.