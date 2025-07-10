Gujarat bridge collapse: BRS livid at BJP, terms it ‘double engine’ failure

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao have launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government following the collapse of a bridge in the Mahisagar River in Gujarat. They branded the incident “yet another glorious example of the Double Engine Gujarat Model.”

The BRS leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the BJP government. Rama Rao wrote, “Another day and another glorious example of the Double Engine Gujarat model. A Final Destination re-creation. One second you are on the bridge and the next in the river. After Morbi where 140 plus people died, this is another shocker. I am sure NDSA or other Bridge safety agencies will investigate all these falling bridges in Gujarat and Double Engine Bihar and MP, no? Wishing speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Expressing his deepest condolences, Harish Rao described the incident as unfortunate. He stated that bridge collapses have become commonplace in the BJP-National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states of Bihar and Gujarat, yet “there are no inquiries into these. No action is taken.” He drew a comparison, noting, “In the same Medigadda, if two pillars sagged, the NDSA comes in two days and gives politically motivated reports in a hurry in the name of investigation.”

He further added, “In the same NDA-ruled state of Andhra Pradesh, even if the diaphragm wall, copper dam, and guide bund in Polavaram, which is being constructed by the central government under the supervision of the NDSA, are washed away, there is no inquiry or report.”

Harish Rao criticised the BJP for its lack of response to incidents within the Revanth Reddy government’s purview, such as the collapsed SLBC, Sunkishala, the washed-away water pump house, and Peddavagu. He remarked, “The NDSA does not come. This is a testament to the BJP’s dual stance.

In BJP-ruled states and states ruled by BJP allies, it has one policy. And in states that question the BJP, it has another policy. This reflects the BJP’s cunning mind that uses accidents as a weapon for political gains.”