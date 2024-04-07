Guv stresses on education-driven progress

Hyderabad: Minister for Excise and Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao disclosed that he was also one of the victims in the phone tapping episode.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that his phone along with Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s phone was tapped before the Assembly elections.

“I lodged a written complaint to the DGP at that time and asked him to conduct a detailed inquiry, but there was no progress in the case,” Jupally Krishna Rao said. The Minister, however, said that under the Congress government, no one would be spared in the phone tapping case and those who have done irregularities should be punished strictly. Jupally Krishna Rao also predicted that BRS will not get even a single seat in Lok Sabha elections and it will be wiped out completely in Telangana.

The Minister said the Lok Sabha elections will be a referendum for the performance of Congress government and dared former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to accept the same challenge if the BRS tenure was the better than the current Congress government.